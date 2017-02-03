The Oregon Ducks jump up and fall to the ground after Oregon guard Lexi Bando (10) scores a 3-pointer to bring the ducks up 40-42 in the last minute. The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in first Civil War matchup of the weekend at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Friday January 27, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Oregon women’s basketball takes down Arizona Wildcats 79-65

Led by Ruthy Hebard’s eighth double-double of the season the Oregon women’s basketball team (15-8, 5-6) defeated the Arizona Wildcats 79-65 in Tucson, Arizona Friday night.

Hebard finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 9-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Lexi Bando scored 16 points including 12 by halftime and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Maite Cazorla added 10 points in the first half and finished the game with 12 points. Off the bench, Justine Hall knocked down three 3-point shots to contribute to her 11-point day.

The Ducks raced out to a 7-0 lead, holding Arizona to scoreless for the first 4:16 of the game. The Ducks outscored Arizona 18-7 in the second quarter to give the team a 13-point halftime lead. Defensively, they held Arizona to 1-of-9 to end the half. Hebard fell two rebounds shy of a double-double to end the half. After halftime, the Ducks never led by less than 10 to finish the game. The Ducks held Arizona to 20 percent 3-point shooting throughout the game.

With the win, the Ducks now sit alone in sixth place, at 5-6 in conference. The Ducks take on the No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday at 11 a.m. The winner will move into fifth place in the Pac-12.

