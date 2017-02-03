Oregon women’s basketball takes down Arizona Wildcats 79-65
Led by Ruthy Hebard’s eighth double-double of the season the Oregon women’s basketball team (15-8, 5-6) defeated the Arizona Wildcats 79-65 in Tucson, Arizona Friday night.
Hebard finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds, shooting 9-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Lexi Bando scored 16 points including 12 by halftime and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Maite Cazorla added 10 points in the first half and finished the game with 12 points. Off the bench, Justine Hall knocked down three 3-point shots to contribute to her 11-point day.
The Ducks raced out to a 7-0 lead, holding Arizona to scoreless for the first 4:16 of the game. The Ducks outscored Arizona 18-7 in the second quarter to give the team a 13-point halftime lead. Defensively, they held Arizona to 1-of-9 to end the half. Hebard fell two rebounds shy of a double-double to end the half. After halftime, the Ducks never led by less than 10 to finish the game. The Ducks held Arizona to 20 percent 3-point shooting throughout the game.
With the win, the Ducks now sit alone in sixth place, at 5-6 in conference. The Ducks take on the No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday at 11 a.m. The winner will move into fifth place in the Pac-12.
