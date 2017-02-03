Oregon freshman Edwin Yi tees off on hole 3. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 27, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s golf climbs to fifth place in second round of Amer Ari Invitational

Sitting at 15-under par, good for fifth place on Friday, the Oregon men’s golf team put themselves in play for a top-three finish in the Amer Ari Invitational.

With five golfers in the top-11, the No. 7 USC Trojans hold a one stroke lead over No. 18 Texas Tech heading into the final round Saturday. There is an 18 stroke gap between second and third place. The Ducks trail the third place tie of Stanford and Colorado by one stroke.

After slow starts to the Invitational on Thursday, freshman Norman Xiong and redshirt senior Wyndham Clark led the way for the Ducks on day two — both finishing tied for 13th place at six-under. Xiong posted the second best score of round two with an eight-under par to make a jump from 71st place after day one.

Oregon senior Nigel Lett and freshman Kevin Geniza, golfing as individuals, sits at six-under and four-under par. After leading the team on day one, sophomore Ryan Gronlund fell to one-under par and tied for 45th place. Sophomore Edwin Yi put together back to back even performances in the first two rounds of this tournament, good for a tie for 51st place. Sophomore Sam Foust finished the day even as well, sitting tied for 90th place at five-over par.

Rico Hoey of USC overtook Pac-12 foe Jared duToit of Arizona State for top spot in the tournament individually at 14-under par after posting a nine-under in round two.

The final round of the Amer Ari Invitational tees off Saturday at 9:30 am.

