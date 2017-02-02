Things to do this week: Feb. 2-8: Cheese tasting, global data conference, dance marathon, Pink Martini, Derrick Bell lecture

Friday, Feb. 3: Cheeses of the World, A Tasting Tour: Italy at Provisions Market Hall (296 E. 5th Ave.), 5:30-7 p.m., $30

Provisions Market Hall, Eugene’s specialty market that provides only local and in-season goods, presents the second installation of its series on worldwide artisan cheese exploration. While the first cheese tasting of the series was all about Spain, this Friday will focus on Italian cheeses.

In the market’s demo kitchen, resident specialty food expert Sam Rollins will share his knowledge on cheeses, condiments and other small specialties from the country famously shaped like a boot. A beer and wine pairing will accompany the cheese tasting, in addition to delicious treats and drinks. Prepare to devour the broad history and processes of cheese making.

The next event of the series will focus on French cheeses. Find tickets and more information online.

-Carleigh Oeth

Friday, Feb. 3: Global Women in Data Conference Livestream at the Visualization Lab of the Allen Price Science Commons and Research Library (1344 Franklin Blvd.), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., open to the public

Join the Women in the Computer Science Club this Friday to learn about the cutting edge problems being solved by data science and the women driving this movement. Taking place at Stanford University but being live-streamed here at UO, the second-ever Women in Data Science Conference aims to inspire and educate data scientists of all genders.

The speakers — such as Diane Greene, senior vice president of Google Cloud, and Deborah Frincke, director of research at the National Security Administration — will be sharing their studies and technical visions regarding data research in business, government and academia. The eight-hour conference will also feature a “career panel” comprised of data science experts talking about employment in their fields and tips for success.

The full agenda can be found at the conference’s website: http://www.widsconference.org/

-Franklin Lewis

Saturday, Feb. 4 : University of Oregon Dance Marathon at EMU Ballroom, (1395 University St.), 12-10 p.m. , $15 to register

This Saturday, bring your best dance moves — whether they are ballroom, hip-hop, freestyle, or the trusty old sprinkler — and get ready to dance your booty off until you drop. Take a friend along or go solo and create new bonds over killer — or dorky — dance moves. This annual event is a fundraiser for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. Students and community members are encouraged to bring donations for the cause. Stop by and stay for a couple hours, drop in throughout the day, or test yourself and see if you can last the whole ten hours. Pizza and other snacks will be available for attendees.

To register or donate to the cause, visit UO Dance Marathon online.

-Patience Greene

Saturday, Feb. 4: A Gala Symphony Performance: Pink Martini at Hult Center for Performing Arts (1 Eugene Center), 5 p.m., $75-137.50

Prepare for an explosion of sound this Saturday with Portland-based music group Pink Martini accompanied by the Eugene Symphony. Formed in 1994, Pink Martini features at least a dozen musicians at a time — the group plays with tunes from numerous instruments, from violin and cello to congas and english horn. The lead vocals are by Portland resident China Forbes, whose alluring voice flows like silk in the wind on a summer’s day. Although Pink Martini is considered an American band, they explore the realm of bilingual music and incorporate French, Italian, Spanish and other languages into their work.

Pink Martini’s sound is a composite of jazz, pop, latin influence and classical — a mixture that will fare well with the accompaniment of the Eugene Symphony. After the performance, the audience is invited to a benefit gala with drinks, dancing and more upbeat music. An additional cost applies to the afterparty.

For tickets, contact the Hult Center Ticket Office at 503-682-5000.

-Carleigh Oeth

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Derrick Bell Lecture featuring Barbara R. Arnwine at Knight Law Center (1515 Agate St.), 4 p.m., free

Derrick Bell was the first Black man to become Dean of UO’s School of Law. In addition to being a highly respected dean, Bell was a former law professor at Harvard, a civil rights attorney and a political activist. He passed away in October 2011, but not before he left behind an outstanding legacy. This lecture series is dedicated to Bell, recognizing all of his accomplishments in academia and contributions to the discussion of race and equality along the way.

Barbara R. Arwine will be leading the lecture. Arwine’s work includes women’s and immigrants’ rights, judicial diversity, LGBTQ rights and much more. As president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition and president of the Capital Press Club, Arwine has helped lead the fight for civil rights and diversity, much like Derrick Bell.

For more information, visit the UO events calendar.

-Carleigh Oeth

