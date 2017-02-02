Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks the ball over Stanford Cardinal center Josh Sharma (20). The No. 11 Oregon Ducks play the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon looks to get back on track against Arizona State

Oregon enters Thursday in a position it hasn’t faced since late November; the Ducks are tasked with bouncing back from a loss after they saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to Colorado last Saturday.

The Ducks will welcome Arizona State (10-12, 3-6) to Matthew Knight Arena and aim to start a new winning streak as they face a Sun Devils squad that has scored the second most point in the conference.

A look at both teams entering Thursday’s matchup

— Speaking of that powered Sun Devils offense, Arizona State has three players averaging more points per game than Dillon Brooks, Oregon’s leading scorer. Torian Graham , Tra Holder and Shannon Evans II form a potent three-headed scoring monster for the Sun Devils on the perimeter.

— While Graham and Holder are second and third in the Pac-12 in scoring respectively, Obinna Oleka has arguably been Arizona State’s most valuable player. The 6-foot-7 junior forward is second in the conference in rebounding (10.6 per game) barely trailing preseason All-American Ivan Rabb of Cal.

— While the Sun Devils have been almost unstoppable on the offensive end, they have been abysmal defensively. Arizona State is surrendering more points per game (83.7) by a wide margin. The Sun Devils have given up atleast 75 points in each of their last nine games.

— Oregon sits in the middle of the pack in the conference in terms of team free throw shooting. While they shoot a pedestrian 71 percent from the line as a team, freshman guard Payton Pritchard is shooting 81 percent from the charity stripe — far and away the best on the team. Pritchard may be Oregon’s go-to-guy at this point if they need to bury some late-game free throws, despite his status as the youngest player in the starting lineup.

Oregon vs. Arizona State

Time: 8 p.m. (PT)

Where: Matthew Knight Arena

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: Oregon IMG Sports Network (95.3 FM KUJZ in Springfield/ Eugene)

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Projected Starters:

Oregon

G Payton Pritchard (8.3 ppg, 3.6 apg, 3.1 rpg)

G Tyler Dorsey (12.2 ppg, 3.6 rbg)

G Dylan Ennis (11.5 ppg, 39 3PT%)

F Dillon Brooks (13.4 ppg, 48.6 FG%)

F Jordan Bell (11.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.1 bpg)

Arizona State

G Torian Graham (18.7 ppg,, 39 3PT%)

G Tra Holder (17.7 ppg, 3.2 apg)

G Shannon Evans II (15.4 ppg, 87.2 FT%)

G Kodi Justice (7.7 ppg, 42 FG%)

F Obinna Oleka (13.3 ppg, 10.6 rpg)

