Oregon men’s golf tied for seventh after day one at Amer Ari Invitational

After the first day at the Amer Ari Invitational, the Oregon men’s golf team sits tied for seventh alongside the UCLA Bruins at 3-under par.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Gronlund led the way for the Ducks with five-under par. Redshirt senior Wyndham Clark, the nation’s No. 1 collegiate golfer, finished tied for 22nd place at 2-under par. Sophomre Edwin Yi finished the day at even par, tied for 43rd place. Freshman Norman Xiong and sophomore Sam Foust were the only two Ducks players to finish over par on the day. Xiong is tied for 71st place at 2-over par and Foust 5-over par, tied 101 place.

Senior Nigel Lett and freshman Kevin Geniza golfed as individuals and finished at five-under and three-under, respectively.

Individually after day one, Jared duToit of Arizona State and Kyle Suppa of USC share the lead at 8-under par. Suppa is golfing in this event as an individual.

The USC Trojans are the Pac-12 team highest on the leaderboard after day one, sitting in second place at 15-under par, three strokes behind leader Texas Tech. Three of the top four teams after day one come from the Pac-12, with Stanford finishing third, and Colorado tied for fourth with TCU.

“This is a big event, one of the best college or amateur events in the world,” Oregon head coach Casey Martin told GoDucks.com before the start of day one. “There are a bunch of great players and teams. We need to be ready to take on that challenge. The guys are playing well and I expect us to be ready.”

Scores from the tournament will carry over to day two and day three to determine a champion of the event.

Day two of the Amer Ari Invitational gets underway Friday at 10:30 am.

