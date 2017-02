Video: Innovation Eugene Driven-U

Who will be the next Mark Zuckerberg? Until we find out let’s remember that innovation doesn’t have to turn the whole world upside down to be impactful. College is the birthplace of many buzzing developments like Micah Miller’s passion project, Driven-U, a website which connects collaborators across all fields. Pairing users with a hashtag system, he describes his creation as a “Craigslist-LinkedIn hybrid” aimed at college students.

