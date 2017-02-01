The Oregon Pit Crew holds up a "United We Stand" in honor of Veteran's Day weekend. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Sheldon HS offensive lineman Cody Shear pledges to Ducks on National Signing Day

The Sheldon High School pipeline to Oregon football isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Cody Shear, an offensive lineman from Eugene, tweeted on National Signing Day that he will sign with the Ducks. Shear had previously pledged to Arizona. He had offers from Washington State, Oregon State, BYU and and Virginia.

Shear, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect, also became the fourth former Arizona pledge to flip to Oregon. Shear is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He was also rated the No. 9 prospect in Oregon.

“It’s hard to look past your dream,” Shear told the Oregonian. “I’ve been an Oregon Duck fan since the day I showed up on the Earth. There were definitely times that I was thinking Arizona didn’t deserve this. Those coaches were the first Power 5 conference team to offer me, and their coaches are class acts.”

Shear will join former Sheldon High players Justin Herbert, Taylor Alie, Ivan Faulhaber and Ryan Phillipo on Oregon’s 2017 roster. He’s also the 23rd known Oregon pledge in the Ducks’ 2017 class.

I've been going to games at Autzen stadium since I was a little kid. I've decided to sign to my home town team, The Oregon Ducks. Go Ducks! pic.twitter.com/AbYftuYNp6 — Cody Shear (@Codyshear7) February 1, 2017

Here are some of his senior year highlights:

