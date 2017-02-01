FootballSports
Willie Taggart speaks for the first time as Oregon's football head coach at a press confrence at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Safety Billy Gibson signs with Oregon on National Signing Day

February 1, 2017


Some recruits opt for extravagant National Signing Day announcements. Others, like Florida safety Billy Gibson, simply send in their Letter of Intent.

The Ducks announced that they had signed Gibson, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, in a tweet early Wednesday morning. According to 247Sports, which ranked Gibson the No. 65 safety in the county, Gibson picked the Ducks over offers from Louisiana Tech, Miami, Nebraska, USF, Syracuse, Wisconsin and others.

ESPN ranked Gibson the No. 42 safety nationally and 11th overall prospect in Florida.

Gibson didn’t share his National Signing Day plans on social media; Oregon simply announced his signing in a Tweet. The Oregonian wrote that he was “one of the prime suspects for a silent commit.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gibson will bolster Oregon’s defensive National Signing Day haul. He was the sixth Letter of Intent announced by the program on Wednesday, joining Daewood Davis (Florida), Darrian Felix (Florida), Bruce Judson (Florida), Demetri Bruch (Florida) and Rutger Reitmaier (Tennessee).

Here are some of Gibson’s highlights:

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football . He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at jhawthorne@dailyemerald.com

