Podcast: What’s the deal with Deady Hall?

In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Max Thornberry and Franziska Monahan discuss the latest news on the denaming of Deady Hall. They touch on the history of Matthew Deady and his connection to the University of Oregon, the criteria used in making the decision to dename, or not, as well as the addition of a new Black Cultural Center to campus.

This episode was produced by Franziska Monahan.

