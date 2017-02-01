National Signing Day: Oregon signs first class under head coach Willie Taggart (live updates)
The day he was hired, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart promised to “attack the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.” So far, he’s been good on his promise.
When Taggart arrived at Oregon in early December, the Oregon recruiting class was ranked in the mid-40’s nationally; entering Wednesday, they are somewhere in the low-20’s with a chance to jump even higher. The Ducks had secured 22 commits prior to Tuesday and will hope to add a few more throughout the day.
The Ducks have locked up four 4-star recruits and are in the mix for a few more.
Follow along with the updates here:
.@Deommo_Lenoir is a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/bn8WNVIsT4
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
He's the nation's No. 1⃣ athlete by Rivals. On Wednesday, @Deommo_Lenoir committed to the Ducks' 2017 class. https://t.co/xoXzmTFLgT
— Emerald Sports (@ODEsports) February 1, 2017
Im bout to tear up the pac
— DLeno👐 (@Deommo_Lenoir) February 1, 2017
https://twitter.com/Deommo_Lenoir/status/826915025801539584
Oregon target Josh Falo opts for USC on #NSD17. https://t.co/SJdDThjVT0
— Jonathan Hawthorne (@Jon_Hawthorne) February 1, 2017
A linebacker from Honolulu, Isaac Slade-Matautia, is officially a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CcPfX0wIVm
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Oregon is 27th nationally and 6th in Pac-12. https://t.co/sZTaBI0AC8
— Jack Butler (@Butler917) February 1, 2017
Linebacker @saampsonniu is officially a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/2c3nfqOr6z
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Quarterback @Braxton1B has signed with the Ducks! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/dh2cHe6Gty
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
From just down the street at Sheldon HS, @Codyshear7 is now a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/nfIg52Q5Nr
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Offensive lineman @PopoAumavae is heading to Eugene! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/GnJjxGmH4H
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome wide receiver @CarsonBooyJay21 to the Ducks! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/quD74eNGa9
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Defensive tackle @Faoliu_10 is a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/PdBQ07ArX0
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Interactive map shows the locations of Duck signees so far. pic.twitter.com/XNKQ69ipnT
— Jack Butler (@Butler917) February 1, 2017
Junior college offensive lineman @G_Mo74 has signed with the Ducks! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/Vz7EJJDTjg
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Another signee from Florida, @DarrianMcNeal1, is a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/54mmt7oPwD
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Oregon lands another in-state O-line product. Shear is the fourth player in this class to flip from Arizona to Oregon. https://t.co/IVAhumxG3f
— Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) February 1, 2017
Wide receiver @johnnny_yamms is now a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/6rRBokzuPD
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Running back @sircvee is now a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/cyWFp1QP20
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
The newest Duck is @cyrri3e! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/xxX9L8qQW0
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Oregon native @alexforsyth75 is now officially a Duck! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/PGIlpe01lx
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to Eugene, @npickett1! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/oGb7cW3fVV
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Boom. #NSD17 is officially underway with the first unexpected move of the day for Oregon FB. https://t.co/P9YsIjRxfy
— Jonathan Hawthorne (@Jon_Hawthorne) February 1, 2017
Our newest Duck is @Ridgepride_21! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/rEap5krEaD
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to the Oregon family, @ReitmaierRutger! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/9GQIXYfZFQ
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to the flock, @Metrinumber8! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/AIdHkpBtvE
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Our third early enrollee is @ThomasGrahamJr! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/gYIOvhUdor
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Also on campus already, defensive tackle @Fat_Mac34! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/Zj0uRCHKrg
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
One of three signees already enrolled at UO, welcome kicker @adamstack_! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/5rYHvx3zmA
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
The newest Duck is @4way_lilbruce! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/s292Nn8ytC
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Welcome to Eugene, @Dhat_6! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/qfLuRBxiSg
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Our first signee of the day, wide receiver @daewood_davis! #GoDucks #DoSomething #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/7OzAHj5sLy
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) February 1, 2017
Oregon gets one of its top remaining targets. Ducks' class likely on the verge of top-20 at this point. https://t.co/BXxbA5g3kC
— Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) February 1, 2017