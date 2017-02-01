FootballSports
National Signing Day: Oregon signs first class under head coach Willie Taggart (live updates)

February 1, 2017 at 8:03 am


The day he was hired, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart promised to “attack the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.” So far, he’s been good on his promise.

When Taggart arrived at Oregon in early December, the Oregon recruiting class was ranked in the mid-40’s nationally; entering Wednesday, they are somewhere in the low-20’s with a chance to jump even higher. The Ducks had secured 22 commits prior to Tuesday and will hope to add a few more throughout the day.

The Ducks have locked up four 4-star recruits and are in the mix for a few more.

Follow along with the updates here:

https://twitter.com/Deommo_Lenoir/status/826915025801539584

 

