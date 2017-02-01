The band runs their routine before the game. The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

National Signing Day: Oregon signs first class under head coach Willie Taggart (live updates)

The day he was hired, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart promised to “attack the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.” So far, he’s been good on his promise.

When Taggart arrived at Oregon in early December, the Oregon recruiting class was ranked in the mid-40’s nationally; entering Wednesday, they are somewhere in the low-20’s with a chance to jump even higher. The Ducks had secured 22 commits prior to Tuesday and will hope to add a few more throughout the day.

The Ducks have locked up four 4-star recruits and are in the mix for a few more.

Follow along with the updates here:

He's the nation's No. 1⃣ athlete by Rivals. On Wednesday, @Deommo_Lenoir committed to the Ducks' 2017 class. https://t.co/xoXzmTFLgT — Emerald Sports (@ODEsports) February 1, 2017

Im bout to tear up the pac — DLeno👐 (@Deommo_Lenoir) February 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/Deommo_Lenoir/status/826915025801539584

Oregon target Josh Falo opts for USC on #NSD17. https://t.co/SJdDThjVT0 — Jonathan Hawthorne (@Jon_Hawthorne) February 1, 2017

Oregon is 27th nationally and 6th in Pac-12. https://t.co/sZTaBI0AC8 — Jack Butler (@Butler917) February 1, 2017

https://t.co/lyswpQRWAT Interactive map shows the locations of Duck signees so far. pic.twitter.com/XNKQ69ipnT — Jack Butler (@Butler917) February 1, 2017

Oregon lands another in-state O-line product. Shear is the fourth player in this class to flip from Arizona to Oregon. https://t.co/IVAhumxG3f — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) February 1, 2017

Boom. #NSD17 is officially underway with the first unexpected move of the day for Oregon FB. https://t.co/P9YsIjRxfy — Jonathan Hawthorne (@Jon_Hawthorne) February 1, 2017

Oregon gets one of its top remaining targets. Ducks' class likely on the verge of top-20 at this point. https://t.co/BXxbA5g3kC — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) February 1, 2017

