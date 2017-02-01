Oregon Football Head Coach Willie Taggart speaks to the media on National Signing day at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Deommodore Lenoir, rated the nation’s No. 1 athlete, chooses Ducks on National Signing Day

Oregon football’s 2017 recruiting class got its biggest commitment late Wednesday on National Signing Day.

Deommodore Lenoir, a four-star cornerback from Los Angeles, California, has decided to sign with Oregon. He is the seventh ranked cornerback in the nation and will be Oregon’s highest rated recruit of the 2017 class, according to 247Sports.

Lenoir participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January and dazzled with his competitive ability and football IQ.

Rivals.com rated him the nation’s No. 1 athlete in the 2017 class. He picked the Ducks over finalists Nebraska and Mississippi State. He held offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and Washington, per The Oregonian.

Lenoir becomes the 24th member of head coach Willie Taggart’s first recruiting class with the Ducks.

I Am Officially Committed to The University of Oregon Sign and Sealed 🐣#QuackAttack17 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/xq0lUlLKNY — DLeno👐 (@Deommo_Lenoir) February 1, 2017

Lenoir committed to Oregon in June 2016, but decommitted in November, just hours after former head coach Mark Helfrich was fired.

He is listed as 5-foot-11, 191 pounds. Lenoir was clocked at a 4.43, 40 yard dash and a 124.86 SPARQ rating. This year, 136 was the highest rating by a cornerback.

Here are some of his highlights:

