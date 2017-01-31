Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) is defended by California Golden Bears guard Don Coleman (14). The No. 11 Oregon Ducks play the Cal Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Men’s basketball winning streak of 17 ends, Oregon track and field sets four records on the east coast

– The Oregon men’s basketball team suffered its first Pac-12 loss to Colorado on Saturday night 74-65, and the Emerald‘s Gus Morris explains why the team’s loss shouldn’t come as a surprise.

– Oregon State’s women’s basketball team extended its Civil War winning streak to 13 after the Beavers defeated Oregon 67-60 on Sunday, but the Ducks are closing the gap between their long-time rival. Freshman Sabrina Ionescu earned her third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award from her strong display over the two Civil War games last weekend.

– The Oregon track and field team sent its largest contingent of athletes to the Columbia East-West Challenge in New York, where both the men’s and women’s teams were crowned champions. The Ducks produced 19 individual champions, rewrote three venue records and a collegiate record in the distance medley relay. Three athletes also represented the Ducks at the UW Invitational in Seattle.

– Three football players who had previously committed to play for Willie Taggart at USF have flipped to Oregon, bringing the count of Florida natives on the team to six. Oregon’s recruiting class is now ranked 24th by 247Sports.

– The Oregon women’s basketball team had three freshmen playing prominent roles when they faced the Beavers last week, but the Emerald‘s Cole Kundich examines how they play like veterans.

– Oregon women’s tennis team fell to North Carolina last Saturday but came back with a vengeance the next day to defeat Columbia in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend Tournament.

— Oregon softball debuted at No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I coaches poll on Tuesday morning. The Ducks open their 2017 season in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 9.

Follow Romaine Soh on Twitter @mainetainpls

Comments