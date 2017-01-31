January campus crime wrap-up
The University of Oregon Police Department reported 65 crimes in its January campus crime log. This is up from 45 in December when school wasn’t in session.
Notable crime reports include burglaries at Deady and Lawrence halls, six DUIIs, 21 cases of theft or unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and a rape at the UO family/graduate student housing.
The Lawrence Hall burglary occurred on Jan. 20 at 3:30 a.m., when a UOPD officer was called to investigate what appeared to be a man sleeping in room 279. The officer found that Julius Ray Kamya, 30, had “unlawfully entered the building, taken a pair of safety glasses and food he had found in a refrigerator and was sleeping in the room.” Kamya was arrested and has been barred from UO property for 18 months.
Here’s the full breakdown of January crimes:
January 1:
DUII
DUII
January 2:
Burglary 2, Theft 2, Criminal Mischief
January 4:
Burglary 2, Theft 1
January 5:
Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief 1
DUII
Reckless Burning
January 6:
Criminal Mischief 2- Graffiti
January 7:
DUII
Possession of Meth
January 9:
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possess Meth, Theft 1, Identity Theft, False Info to Police
Bicycle Theft 2
Theft 2 – Bike
January 10:
Theft 2 – Shoplift
Criminal Mischief 2 – Graffiti
Forgery 2, Theft 2 by Deception, Possess Forged Instrument
Theft 2 – Shoplift
Criminal Possession of Rented or Leased Property, Theft by Sales
UEMV, Theft 3, Criminal Mischief
January 11:
Theft 1
Unauthorized Use Vehicle
January 12:
Warrant Arrest
January 13:
Bicycle Theft 2
Telephone Harassment
Theft 2 – Shoplift
January 14:
Theft 1
January 15:
DUII
January 17:
Assault 1
Theft 1, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2
Attempted Harassment
January 18:
Coercion
January 19:
Forgery 1
Theft 2 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle
January 20:
Burglary 2
Warrant Arrest
Identity Theft, Theft 2
Theft 3 – Shoplift
Physical Harassment
Harassment
January 21:
Disorderly conduct
January 22:
Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Theft 2 – Shoplift
Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle, Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2, Fraudulent Use Credit Card, Theft 2 by Deception
January 23:
Criminal Mischief 2 – Graffiti
Theft 3 – Shoplift
Theft 2 – Shoplift
Theft 3
Criminal Trespass
Bicycle Theft 1, Interfere w/Police, Disorderly Conduct
Warrant Arrest
January 24:
Telephonic Harassment
January 26:
Assault 4 – APA
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
Rape
January 27:
DUII
Theft 2 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle
January 28:
Theft 1 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle
Theft 1 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor
Minor Possession Alcohol
January 29:
Theft 3
Warrant Arrest