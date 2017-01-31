January campus crime wrap-up

The University of Oregon Police Department reported 65 crimes in its January campus crime log. This is up from 45 in December when school wasn’t in session.

Notable crime reports include burglaries at Deady and Lawrence halls, six DUIIs, 21 cases of theft or unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and a rape at the UO family/graduate student housing.

The Lawrence Hall burglary occurred on Jan. 20 at 3:30 a.m., when a UOPD officer was called to investigate what appeared to be a man sleeping in room 279. The officer found that Julius Ray Kamya, 30, had “unlawfully entered the building, taken a pair of safety glasses and food he had found in a refrigerator and was sleeping in the room.” Kamya was arrested and has been barred from UO property for 18 months.

Here’s the full breakdown of January crimes:

January 1:

DUII

DUII

January 2:

Burglary 2, Theft 2, Criminal Mischief

January 4:

Burglary 2, Theft 1

January 5:

Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief 1

DUII

Reckless Burning

January 6:

Criminal Mischief 2- Graffiti

January 7:

DUII

Possession of Meth

January 9:

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possess Meth, Theft 1, Identity Theft, False Info to Police

Bicycle Theft 2

Theft 2 – Bike

January 10:

Theft 2 – Shoplift

Criminal Mischief 2 – Graffiti

Forgery 2, Theft 2 by Deception, Possess Forged Instrument

Theft 2 – Shoplift

Criminal Possession of Rented or Leased Property, Theft by Sales

UEMV, Theft 3, Criminal Mischief

January 11:

Theft 1

Unauthorized Use Vehicle

January 12:

Warrant Arrest

January 13:

Bicycle Theft 2

Telephone Harassment

Theft 2 – Shoplift

January 14:

Theft 1

January 15:

DUII

January 17:

Assault 1

Theft 1, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2

Attempted Harassment

January 18:

Coercion

January 19:

Forgery 1

Theft 2 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle

January 20:

Burglary 2

Warrant Arrest

Identity Theft, Theft 2

Theft 3 – Shoplift

Physical Harassment

Harassment

January 21:

Disorderly conduct

January 22:

Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Theft 2 – Shoplift

Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle, Theft 2, Criminal Mischief 2, Fraudulent Use Credit Card, Theft 2 by Deception

January 23:

Criminal Mischief 2 – Graffiti

Theft 3 – Shoplift

Theft 2 – Shoplift

Theft 3

Criminal Trespass

Bicycle Theft 1, Interfere w/Police, Disorderly Conduct

Warrant Arrest

January 24:

Telephonic Harassment

January 26:

Assault 4 – APA

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

Rape

January 27:

DUII

Theft 2 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle

January 28:

Theft 1 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle

Theft 1 from Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Motor

Minor Possession Alcohol

January 29:

Theft 3

Warrant Arrest

