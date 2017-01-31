Freezing rain may hit Eugene on Thursday

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm coming to Lane County on Thursday morning.

The storm will hit the South Willamette Valley, the Central Oregon Coast Range, and the Lane County Cascade Foothills, including Eugene and Springfield. The freezing rain is expected to get worse through Thursday afternoon and continue until Friday.

The National Weather Service expects possibly light snow or sleet and two to four tenths of an inch of ice. The impact from the ice could lead to trees being damaged and power going out. Driving conditions could also become dangerous.

The temperature on Thursday and Friday will be around 30 to 40 degrees with winds around 6 to 8 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm should be done by Friday night, but students should be careful if they are traveling to Portland. A wind advisory has been issued for Portland and snow, and freezing rain may hit both Portland and Salem on Thursday and Friday, according to the Register-Guard.

The time the storm is not expected to be as bad as the storm in December and the beginning of January, when the first day of classes for winter term were canceled.

