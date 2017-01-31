Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart is introduced during a timeout in the first half. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

On eve of National Signing Day, No. 1-ranked JUCO OL George Moore commits to Ducks

The Ducks received some top-notch recruiting news on Tuesday night, just hours before the program kicks off National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday morning.

George Moore, rated the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle by 247Sports, pledged to the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class. Moore checks in at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds.

247Sports’ Ryan Bartow was first to announce his decision.

“I just want to play for [Oregon offensive coordinator] Mario [Cristobal],” Moore told 247Sports. “I feel like he can make me into the best college football player I can be and take the time with me that other coaches won’t do or have the patience to do. He can take me to the next level.”

Moore, who attended San Marcos High School in California and played at the College of San Mateo, had previously been committed to Washington State, but decommitted in December.

Oregon head coach Willie Taggart alluded to Moore’s pledge in a tweet on Tuesday night.

Moore will join Alex Forsyth, the other Oregon offensive line pledge in the 2017 class.

Moore will have four years to play three years while at Oregon. According to The Oregonian, Moore picked the Ducks over offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Washington State and others.

Here are some of his highlights:

