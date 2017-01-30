Video: China Night 2017

The Chinese Student and Scholar Association hosted a Chinese New Year event in the EMU ballroom, drawing in 300 students for a night of food and games. The night featured student performances ranging from traditional dance to modern Chinese pop.
Eric is Freshman and Pre-Journalism major at the UO. As the Emerald's Research and Sustainability reporter, he works hard to translate all the technobabble from the greatest researchers on campus into a form more understandable to the average student. Eric is a huge lover in all that is nerdom and is an avid Magic: The Gathering player.