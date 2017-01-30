Arts & CultureMultimediaVideo

Video: China Night 2017

January 30, 2017 at 12:32 am


The Chinese Student and Scholar Association hosted a Chinese New Year event in the EMU ballroom, drawing in 300 students for a night of food and games. The night featured student performances ranging from traditional dance to modern Chinese pop.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Video: China Night at the University of Oregon
  2. Video: China night at UO
  3. China Night brings UO community together
  4. Annual China Night focuses on old, new Taiwanese culture
Previous post

Oregon women’s tennis falls to North Carolina, defeats Columbia for a weekend split

Next post

Fools Haven's 'Romeo and Juliet' lacks focus, struggles to revive popular play

Eric Schucht

Eric Schucht

Eric is Freshman and Pre-Journalism major at the UO. As the Emerald's Research and Sustainability reporter, he works hard to translate all the technobabble from the greatest researchers on campus into a form more understandable to the average student. Eric is a huge lover in all that is nerdom and is an avid Magic: The Gathering player.

Related Posts

MultimediaNewsPodcast

Idea Industry: Reset the Code with Chandler and Cameron

Arts & CultureEventsFood

Things to do this week: Feb. 2-8: Cheese tasting, global data conference, dance marathon, Pink Martini, Derrick Bell lecture

MultimediaNewsTechnologyVideo

Video: Innovation Eugene Driven-U

Arts & CultureMusic

Ranking the top five music festival lineups of 2017