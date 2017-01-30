Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Gabriella Hanson (11). The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in the first Civil War matchup of the weekend at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Friday January 27, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Sabrina Ionescu earns freshman of the week award after Civil War weekend

For the third time during the 2016-17 season, freshman guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named Pac-12 freshman of the week.

The Ducks brought home the award in back-to-back weeks. Forward Ruthy Hebard was honored last week. Oregon now has five on the season between Ionescu and Hebard.

Ionescu rose to the occasion before two raucous Civil War crowds over the weekend. She had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists Friday against the Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena. On Sunday at Gill Coliseum, she scored 21 points, her most of Pac-12 play, and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Ducks lost 67-60 to No. 11 Oregon State.

Overall, she was 13-of-31 shooting against the Beavers’ nationally ranked defense.

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck, who also recruited Ionescu during high school, was complimentary of Ionescu’s play during his press conference on Sunday.

“Sabrina is a clutch player,” Rueck said. “She’s played on the biggest stage she could at every level she’s been at. I know she lives for the big moments. We saw it with the Cal game. She made the big play there. … She has the ability to raise her level when it’s needed. That doesn’t surprise any of us.”

The Ducks travel to Arizona this weekend to face the Wildcats and Sun Devils.

