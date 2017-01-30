Photos: CSSA host 2017 China Night; EMU Ballroom sold out

MultimediaNewsPhoto
Oregon State University student Xongshan Liu strikes a pose during her dance group, called "Qi Duo," dance performance. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Red lanterns and firecrackers adorned the sides of the EMU ballroom, where 300 University of Oregon students and Eugene community members gathered on Jan. 29 to celebrate the Lunar New Year. 

A crowd, consisting mostly of members of Chinese student organizations, sat around circular tables, watching familiar faces perform on stage — all to served dishes of Mongolian beef and Mapo Doufu. Most performances were contemporary, with performers consisting of dance groups, hip-hop artists and ballad singers. Like past UO China Nights, the Chinese Student and Scholars Association invited members of the crowd onstage for competitive games, after picking their numbers from a lottery. There were also grand prizes provided by sponsors, from a drone to a large flat screen 65 inch T.V. 

UO student Winston Wang, with the accompaniment of a piano, sings the Chinese ballad “Little Bird.” The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

UO student Li Zuohao skillfully flings and twirls a yo-yo around to “Louder” by Charise. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

UO student Trevor Lan, studying psychology, raps with a backing track playing the old-school hip-hop sounds of “Bear” by the Taiwanese rapper Soft Lipa. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

CSSA members worked behind-the-scenes to serve around a more than 300-person crowd. Mongolian beef, Mapo Doufu and zhū ěr duo (Pig’s Ear) were some of the dishes available to enjoy. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Oregon State University student Rikii Zhu practices before her dance group’s routine. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Audience members are randomly drawn to participate in a game of musical chairs, making for some friendly competition. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

A host presents prizes by Farmers Insurance, one of the event’s sponsors. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

UO pre-journalism student Jane Wu laughs with her friends as she tries to find out how she is going to take a 65 inch flatscreen T.V., which she just won, home. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Ziming Guo, a UO student studying computer science, practices guitar backstage before his set. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Oregon State University student Xongshan Liu strikes a pose during her dance group’s performance. Liu’s group consists of members of the OSU Chinese Student and Scholars Association, and is called “Qi Duo.” The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Qi Duo dance in precise synchronization with each other. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

UO junior Denton McLean (pictured right) is called up on stage when his number was picked to join in on a game. “Do you speak Chinese?” the host asks. McLean responds in Mandarin to gasps among the audience. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

 

 

