Oregon State University student Xongshan Liu strikes a pose during her dance group, called "Qi Duo," dance performance. The University of Oregon Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts 2017 China Night in the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Oregon on Jan. 28. (Andrew Field/Emerald)

Photos: CSSA host 2017 China Night; EMU Ballroom sold out

Red lanterns and firecrackers adorned the sides of the EMU ballroom, where 300 University of Oregon students and Eugene community members gathered on Jan. 29 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

A crowd, consisting mostly of members of Chinese student organizations, sat around circular tables, watching familiar faces perform on stage — all to served dishes of Mongolian beef and Mapo Doufu. Most performances were contemporary, with performers consisting of dance groups, hip-hop artists and ballad singers. Like past UO China Nights, the Chinese Student and Scholars Association invited members of the crowd onstage for competitive games, after picking their numbers from a lottery. There were also grand prizes provided by sponsors, from a drone to a large flat screen 65 inch T.V.

Comments