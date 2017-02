This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: A Very Formal Discussion about Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Emerald writers Sararosa Davies, editor Carleigh Oeth and podcast producer Emerson Malone discuss the new Netflix series adaptation, A Series of Unfortunate Events. Spoilers for all episodes, as well as the books, ahead!

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Comments