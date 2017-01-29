Nia Rose returns the ball to her opponent during the doubles round. The Oregon Ducks play Eastern Washington Eagles at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on January 21, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis falls to North Carolina, defeats Columbia for a weekend split

Oregon women’s tennis lost to No. 2 North Carolina 4-0 on Saturday but bounced back with a 4-2 consolation win over Columbia on Sunday for a weekend split in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend Tournament.

The Ducks are now 3-2 after the opening month of the 2017 season.

“This weekend was all about battling,” head coach Alison Silverio said in a news release. “We competed against two very high-level teams. We had a hard fought match with UNC and certainly learned a lesson that carried over to today’s match with Columbia. I was impressed with our courage in adverse moments and was pleased to see the execution with our feet.”

The loss on Saturday meant the Ducks missed a chance to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

Against North Carolina, the Ducks earned a doubles victory when Alyssa Tobita and freshman Rifanty Kahfiani beat their opponents 6-3. The pairs of Shweta Sangwan/Nia Rose and Kluiving/Eshet each lost their matches, 3-6 and 2-6 respectively.

In singles play, Kahfiani was the only Duck to win her match, 0-6, 6-4, 3-0 against freshman opponent Makenna Jones. Sangwan came close with a 3-6, 6-4, 0-2 match against Hayley Carter. Kluiving, Rose, Tobita, and Eshet each lost their matches in two sets.

Against Columbia, the Ducks lost the doubles point. Oregon got one doubles win from Marlou Kluiving and freshman Julia Eshet, 6-2, over Ali Pollack and Renee Ren.

In singles play against the Lions, Nia Rose lost to Alexandra Solovyez, 6-3, 6-1, for an early 2-0 lead. The Ducks countered with wins from Alyssa Tobita and Kluiving. The momentum continued to roll in Oregon’s direction as the Ducks secured another point via Rifanty Kahfiani, 7-5, 6-3. Sangwan won in two sets, 6-2, 6-3, to ice the win for the Ducks.

The Ducks are next in action on Feb. 4 when they head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor and TCU.

