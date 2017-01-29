Jayson Amos spikes the ball over the net during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play Montana State Bobcats at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon men’s tennis falls short in Austin Regional, loses 4-2 to No. 9 Texas

The Oregon men’s tennis team headed into Sunday with a chance to put a punctuation mark on its strong start to the 2017 season.

Instead, the Ducks will have to settle with a weekend split after falling to No. 9 Texas, 4-2.

The loss especially hurts for Oregon (3-1), as a win over Texas (6-1) would have earned the team a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

Playing in the Austin Regional of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, the Ducks earned a spot in the final after defeating Rice 4-2 on Saturday. Texas beat Drake to advance to the final.

The Ducks got off to a fast start against the No. 9-ranked Longhorns, taking the doubles point for the early 1-0 lead. Armando Saemarno and Jayson Amos scored first for Oregon, defeating Christian Sigsgaard and Julian Zlobinsky, 6-2. Thomas Laurent and Cormac Clissold clinched the doubles point. The pair took down Yuya Ito and Harrison Scott of Texas, ranked No. 38 in the nation, 6-3. Laurent and Clissold are now 23-3 when playing together in doubles.

Oregon’s Simon Stevens and Akihiro Tanaka led UT’s George Goldhoff and Colin Markes, 5-4 when the point was clinched.

Singles didn’t fare quite as well for the Ducks. No. 36 Ito evened the match at 1-1 after taking down Oregon freshman Akihiro Tanaka easily, 6-2, 6-0. The No. 47-ranked Scott put the Longhorns ahead 2-1 after beating Amos in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. Banzer defeated Clissold, 6-4, 6-4, to extend the Texas lead to 3-1.

Ethan Young-Smith kept Oregon alive with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Zlobinsky.

The final two matches of the day would come down to the wire on Courts 1 and 2 at the Weller Indoor Tennis Center. However, Stevens loss to Goldhoff (5-7, 6-3, 6-4) ended the Ducks’ comeback and chance for a win.

Not to be forgotten was Laurent’s valiant effort against Sigsgaard, the No. 6-ranked singles player in the nation. After dropping the first set 6-3, Laurent took the second set 6-4 and rallied back from a 5-2 deficit in the third and final set to take a 6-5 lead. The match was unfinished after Texas clinched the win.

Oregon returns to action when it hosts Cal Poly on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Student Tennis Center.

Oregon vs No. 9 Texas

Doubles:

(UO) Armando Saemarno/Jayson Amos def. (UT) Christian Sigsgaard/Julian Zlobinsky, 6-2 (UO) Simon Stevens/Akihiro Tanaka vs (UT) Colin Markes/George Goldhoff, unfinished (UO) Thomas Laurent/Cormac Clissold def. (UT) Harrison Scott/Yuya Ito, 6-3

Oregon wins doubles point

Singles:

(UO) Laurent vs (UT) Sigsgaard, unfinished (UT) Goldhoff def. (UO) Stevens, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 (UT) Scott def. (UO) Amos, 6-1, 6-2 (UT) Ito def. (UO) Tanaka, 6-2, 6-0 (UT) Banzer def. (UO) Clissold, 6-4, 6-4 (UO) Young-Smith def. Zlobinsky, 7-6, 6-4

Texas wins match, 4-2

