Gaming Week In Review: ‘Overwatch’ Year of the Rooster, ‘Crypt of the Necrodancer’ DLC on Greenlight

Overwatch unveils its Year of the Rooster special event along with a new Capture the Rooster game mode in celebration of the Chinese New Year

Overwatch seems to be nailing all of its holiday events so far, bringing new cosmetic skins, voice lines, comics and even new game modes with each new celebration. Riding off its well received Christmas event, Blizzard Entertainment has now shown that it hasn’t forgotten about its eastern audience as it unveils its Year of the Rooster event to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The new event has brought a host of new skins, with everything from a Sun Wukong themed skin for everyone’s favorite gorilla Winston, to a pagoda-themed mech for the pro gaming hero D.VA. New voice lines, festive firework taunts and even a new Journey to the West comic that lightly explores Winston’s childhood are also included.

The biggest change is the addition of a brand new game mode: Capture the Rooster, where players compete on familiar maps, such as Lijiang Tower. Teams play with a time limit to see who can reach three captures first, with whoever is in the lead taking the win and having tied scores result in a draw. Players also have to remain motionless and unharmed on the flag to pick it up or return it, adding a genuine Overwatch feel and level strategic depth to the classic capture the flag game mode.

Keep in mind that Blizzard is unsure if the Capture the Rooster game mode will persist into the regular rotation and have previously been reluctant to add a capture the flag style mode to the game. If it does stick around, expect quite a few tweaks and variations before things are said and done; however, as part of a seasonal event, you can still look forward to it for at least a few weeks every year. Nevertheless, you can enjoy this year’s event until Feb. 13.

Additionally, Overwatch recently reached over 25 million unique players across three different platforms, according to the game’s official Twitter page, making it one of Blizzard Entertainment’s most popular games ever.

View the trailer for the event below:

Crypt of the Necrodancer first DLC goes live for early access on Steam Greenlight

One of the most highly anticipated titles of 2016 was the rhythm-based, rogue-like game Crypt of the Necrodancer. It was the highest rated game on the Steam platform for several months.

After a lengthy tour on Steam Greenlight, the full release Crypt of the Necrodancer was well received by longtime fans and the gaming community at large. It’s no surprise that the game’s first major DLC will be coming out this year, but not until its goes through its own development period through the Steam early access system as it’s developed.

Upon completion and its full release, this DLC will include a new character, the vampiric Nocturna, as well as 20 new tracks, a new zone and several new bosses. More items, enemies and weapons will make the beat-based dungeon crawler experience that much more complex.

The choice to release the game early is not much of a surprise as many of Steam’s other most successful early access games, such as Don’t Starve, have gone this route to release its work-in-progress content expansions to fans while they are still putting the DLC together as a whole.

The developers further explained their choice in a part of a Q&A section for the DLC’s Steam store page:

“Crypt of the NecroDancer is a MUCH better game because of all the great feedback we received from our community during Early Access, and we know that the same will be true of Early Access for Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED. Also, Early Access permits us to get the DLC into your hands more quickly, and we know that there are many of you who are anxious to start playing!”

The DLC will remain the same price even after its full launch and is expected to have a full release in roughly two months. You can learn more on the game’s official Steam Store page here.

Watch the trailer below:

