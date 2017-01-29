Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks for a passing lane between Oregon State Beavers defenders Kolbie Orum (12) and Sydney Wiese (24). The Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in the first Civil War matchup of the weekend at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Friday January 27, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

No. 11 Oregon State extends Civil War winning streak to 13 games after 67-60 win over Oregon

CORVALLIS — The Civil War is officially competitive again.

After years of lopsided Oregon State victories, the Ducks showed on Friday and Sunday that they’re on a crash course for a Civil War win.

Oregon lost 67-60 on Sunday at Gill Coliseum in a competitive rematch, but the difference ultimately was Oregon State’s on-court experience and Sydney Wiese’s playmaking ability. The senior guard finished with 23 points, including a 4-of-8 performance from 3-point range.

The win extended Oregon State’s win streak in Civil War games to 13 and gives the Ducks a 14-8, 4-6 Pac-12 record.

“I think we saw our potential this weekend,” said Sabrina Ionescu, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. “I think now we know what we’re capable of down the line and next year and the following years after.”

Added head coach Kelly Graves: “We’ll have our time in that same position very soon. We’re just not there yet.”

The Ducks led by one point, 58-57, with 2:50 left before the Beavers went on a 10-2 run to close the game, powered by Wiese’s five consecutive points.

Oregon rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to give Oregon State another Civil War scare. The Ducks were a bucket away from a win on Friday night in Eugene.

In the loss, Ionescu scored her most points since Pac-12 play began in late December. Mallory McGwire had 12 points and four rebounds for the Ducks. Ruthy Hebard, who fouled out with 1:19 left, finished with seven points and eight rebounds.

McGwire scored eight of Oregon’s 17 first quarter points with a handful of midrange jumpers.

“I’ve been working on it a lot in practice this week,” McGwire said of her shot. “Sabrina and our guards have been working on driving and dishing.”

Graves, though disappointed in the loss, said his team’s toughness against Oregon State could pay dividends later in the season.

“We went toe-to-toe with a legitimate top-10 team. Twice. It’s not a fluke,” Graves said. “I think if we continue to play this hard and execute this well against the rest of our schedule, I think our ultimate goal of trying to get in the NCAA Tournament is certainly attainable.”

The home team led 31-25 at halftime but Oregon closed the gap by outscoring the Beavers 19-13 during the third quarter to knot the game at 44. Oregon opened the fourth quarter on a 7-1 run, highlighted by a deep 3-pointer from Ionescu. Oregon led 56-52 on a jumper from McGwire with 4:56 left but the Beavers countered with a 14-4 run to take back the momentum.

“Obviously Syd had a phenomenal performance,” Beavers head coach Scott Rueck said. “That fourth quarter was something I don’t think anyone who was in this gym will forget what they just watched.”

Graves said Wiese made “the right plays at the right time.”

“It’s one thing to know that’s what they’re going to do, and it’s another thing to stop them,” Graves said.

Oregon committed just three turnovers and forced nine Oregon State turnovers. The Beavers won the rebounding battle, 46-29. Oregon, after making just one 3-pointer on Friday, made five 3-pointers on Sunday’s rematch.

The Beavers and Ducks played before a national TV audience on ESPNU and 6,005 fans on Sunday. On Friday, Oregon drew 4,370 fans, the third largest crowd for a women’s game since Matthew Knight Arena opened.

“The environment was awesome,” Ionescu said. “We definitely haven’t played in a game this big. … Just the rivalry, you’ve got fans cheering and hollering at you. It was fun.

“They’re right down the street from us so I think it’s going to be fun these next three years playing against them.”

The Ducks visit Arizona and Arizona State next weekend.

