Podcast: Emerald Recommends songs for the rain

In this episode of Emerald Recommends from the Emerald Podcast Network, podcast editor Emerson Malone and music writer Sararosa Davies share the songs that they turn to when the rain won’t stop pouring. With everything from Ann Peebles to Vampire Weekend to Chopin, this podcast explores music that can help any rainy day seem a little less dreary.

Songs you’ll hear in this podcast:

“I Can’t Stand The Rain” by Ann Peebles (sampled in “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” by Missy Elliot and “Grease” by Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White)

“Shelter From The Storm” by Bob Dylan “Breathing Underwater” by Hiatus Kaiyote “Bubble Toes” by Jack Johnson “Masterfade” by Andrew Bird

“17” by Youth Lagoon

“Sit Down. Stand Up. (Snakes & Ladders)” by Radiohead

“Hannah Hunt” by Vampire Weekend

“Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2” by Frédéric Chopin

