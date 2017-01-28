Oregon coach Dana Altman directs his team. The Oregon Ducks face the Duke Blue Devils on March 24, 2016 in the Sweet 16 at the Honda Center. (Kyle Sandler/Emerald)

Oregon falls to Colorado, suffers first loss of Pac-12 play

Oregon suffered its first loss of Pac-12 play Saturday night and snapped its 16-game winning streak in the process as the Ducks fell 74-65 to Colorado in Boulder on Saturday.

The Ducks had trouble taking care of the ball for much of the first half and entered halftime trailing for just the fourth time this season.

Oregon struggled to keep pace with Colorado early on in the second half and were in danger of seeing a five point deficit grow with 10 minutes left in regulation. But freshman Payton Pritchard tallied off eight points — including two 3-pointers — in a three minute span and the Ducks tied the game at 51-51 with five minutes remaining.

Oregon quickly began to unravel as Wesley Gordon hit a layup, and Derrick White hit a 3-pointer in a span of three possessions. The Buffs then scored six unanswered points from that juncture, and despite another late push from Pritchard, Oregon never cut the lead shorter than four.

The Ducks turned the ball over 16 times to just 12 assists and shot 6-of-20 from 3-point range. Pritchard led the Ducks with a career-high 19 point son 6-of-12 shooting and added six rebounds. Oregon’s other four starters shot a combined 12-of-34 from the field.

The loss marks Oregon’s first since Nov. 21 and extends the Ducks’ winless streak at Colorado. Oregon drops to 8-1 in Pac-12 play, leaving Arizona (8-0) as the only undefeated team in the conference.

