Oregon defeats Rice 4-2 to advance to ITA regional final
Oregon men’s tennis moved to 3-0 to start the spring season with a 4-2 victory over Rice (4-2) in Austin, Texas. The Ducks will advance to the finals of the Austin regional at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.
Oregon lost the doubles point for the second straight match.
Simon Stevens and Akihiro Tanaka dropped the match on court No. 2, 6-3. Rice finished off Oregon with a victory in court No. 3, where they defeated Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent 6-3. It is Clissold and Laurent’s third doubles loss of their career, moving their record to 22-3.
In the singles matches, Oregon quickly grabbed two points with wins on court No. 1 and 2.
No. 33 Laurent defeated Rice’s Tommy Bennett 6-1, 6-3. Laurent is now 7-0 when playing at the No.1 court. Oregon’s Simon Stevens grabbed the point on court No.2. He defeated Jamie Malik of Rice 6-2, 6-2.
On court No.4, Tanaka gave Oregon three consecutive points with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Eric Rutledge.
Oregon’s lead was 3-1 and they needed one more point to win, but Rice would cut it closer. Emanuel Llamas defeated Oregon freshman Ty Gentry 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on court No.6.
Jayson Amos clinched the victory for Oregon. He defeated Rice’s Jake Hansen 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) on court No.3.
Oregon will face the winner of No. 9 Texas or Drake on Sunday for a spot in next month’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Virginia.
