Thomas Laurent returns the ball to his opponent during his singles match. The Oregon Ducks play Montana State Bobcats at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, January 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Oregon defeats Rice 4-2 to advance to ITA regional final

January 28, 2017 at 11:51 am


Oregon men’s tennis moved to 3-0 to start the spring season with a 4-2 victory over Rice (4-2) in Austin, Texas. The Ducks will advance to the finals of the Austin regional at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

Oregon lost the doubles point for the second straight match.

Simon Stevens and Akihiro Tanaka dropped the match on court No. 2, 6-3. Rice finished off Oregon with a victory in court No. 3, where they defeated Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent 6-3. It is Clissold and Laurent’s third doubles loss of their career, moving their record to 22-3.

In the singles matches, Oregon quickly grabbed two points with wins on court No. 1 and 2.

No. 33 Laurent defeated Rice’s Tommy Bennett 6-1, 6-3. Laurent is now 7-0 when playing at the No.1 court. Oregon’s Simon Stevens grabbed the point on court No.2. He defeated Jamie Malik of Rice 6-2, 6-2.

On court No.4, Tanaka gave Oregon three consecutive points with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Eric Rutledge.

Oregon’s lead was 3-1 and they needed one more point to win, but Rice would cut it closer. Emanuel Llamas defeated Oregon freshman Ty Gentry 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on court No.6.

Jayson Amos clinched the victory for Oregon. He defeated Rice’s Jake Hansen 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) on court No.3.

Oregon will face the winner of No. 9 Texas or Drake on Sunday for a spot in next month’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Virginia.

