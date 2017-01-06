Snowstorm not expected to interrupt UO classes

Snow and freezing rain approaches Eugene, set to hit Saturday, according to the NOAA. Up to half an inch of freezing rain is expected.

Krista Dillon, director of operations for UO safety and risk services, said the storm “does not look like an issue for Monday,” and expects no cancellations or delays for next week — the beginning of winter term.

UO’s decision to cancel classes relies on actions of other Eugene public institutions, such as Eugene and Springfield public works, Oregon Department of Transportation and other local schools, according to an AroundtheO article from 2013.

UO closed early on Wednesday and opened late Thursday, after being hit with a snowstorm that left up to four inches of snow in some parts of Eugene and Springfield, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Storm Watch for areas in Blue Sat & Sun. T-2″ snow followed by freezing rain. 0.25″-1″ of ice accum expected. Highest E PDX/VAN metro pic.twitter.com/E2beYaPqse — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 6, 2017

