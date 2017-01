Video: The New Year’s Eve Psychedelic Ball at WOW Hall

This New Year’s Eve rock fans packed into the WOW Hall for the first Eugene Psychedelic Ball. Eugene Musicians Against Sexual Violence hosted the event, designating it as a safe space. MAD ALCHEMY provided liquid light projections, and the party lasted from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. This event featured two stages and a total of fourteen acts. Most acts were local bands, and The Shivas from Portland headlined.

Comments