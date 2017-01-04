Oregon Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington II (7) during Oregon's March to Victory. The Oregon Ducks host the No.5 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct.8, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Oregon wide receiver Darren Carrington announces that he will return for his senior year

Oregon head coach Willie Taggart received another crucial commitment Wednesday night as senior wide receiver Darren Carrington announced via his Instagram account that he will return for his senior year.

Carrington joins fellow Oregon juniors Royce Freeman and Tyrell Corsby as players who have announced their intent to return for the 2017 season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO3i1GShnPZ/

Carrington was considered to be one of the top targets of a deep receivers group for the Ducks entering the 2016 season, and was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection following the 2015 season. He finished with 606 yards on 43 catches during the 2016 season and pulled down five touchdowns. His greatest contribution of the season came when he caught the game-winning pass in Oregon’s upset win over Utah on Nov. 19.

While Carrington was still one of Oregon’s top deep threats last year, his numbers dipped substantially and his drops went up following a breakout 2015 season. In 2016, Carrington averaged just 14.05 yards a catch, compared to the 19.03 he averaged per reception in seven games in 2015.

Carrington was also accused of pushing a man and breaking his arm during an October altercation outside of a Eugene bar. Carrington was investigated by police for the incident, but was never charged and the case is now closed.

Even after a down year, Carrington was projected by Bleacher Report analyst Matt Miller to be selected in the fifth round of the upcoming NFL Draft should he declare for the draft. He will join another deep group of Duck wideouts that includes Charles Nelson, Jalen Brown, Dillon Mitchell and Alex Ofodile.

