Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) speaks with teammate Tyler Dorsey (5) after a controversial foul call. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks overcome foul trouble to top Washington 83-61 on the road

Duck fans held their collective breath as Oregon forward Jordan Bell crumpled to the ground midway through the first half Wednesday evening after an apparent non-contact leg injury.

Bell has been arguably Oregon’s most consistent player this season as several Oregon stars have been in and out of the lineup with injuries. After Bell left the game, though, the Ducks went on a 12-0 run to pull away from the Washington Huskies en route to a 83-61 victory to improve 14-2 on the year.

Oregon star Dillon Brooks scored just eight points in 18 minutes as he battled foul trouble, but Tyler Dorsey picked up the scoring slack for the Ducks as he finished with a game-high 28 points and shot 8-of-12 from 3-point range. Dorsey and Bell were the only Oregon players to score in double digits, and Bell finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ducks carried a nine point lead into halftime, and Brooks was glued to the bench to start the second half after he picked up his third foul near the end of the first half. Washington cut the lead to three immediately to start the half, but the Ducks answered with a seven-point run and pushed their lead to 20 points with eight minutes left in regulation. Dorsey’s scoring total was one short of his season-high.

Bell told reporters after the game that he feared he had torn his ACL after he initially fell down, but be returned to the court before the end of the first half and played 18 minutes in the second half. He believes he will be able to play in Oregon’s next game against Washington State.

Bell said he'd see how leg responds next couple days but optimistic he can go vs WSU. Said injury was just above knee. — Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) January 5, 2017

The Ducks held a Washington squad that was second in the conference in scoring average entering the night to just 61 points. Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz, who will likely be selected in the top-5 of the upcoming NBA Draft, scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, but the rest of Washington’s players shot just 38 percent from the field.

On Saturday, the Ducks will travel to Pullman to face former Oregon head coach Ernie Kent and the 8-5 Washington State Cougars.

Follow Jarrid Denney on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Comments