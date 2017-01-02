Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart is introduced during a timeout in the first half. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Report: Oregon football to hire Lousiville assistant Keith Heyward to coach defensive backs

Willie Taggart’s staff is growing by the day.

FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Taggart will hire Louisville assistant Keith Heyward to coach Oregon’s defensive backs.

Heyward will reportedly replace John Neal, who had coached the defensive backs at Oregon since 2003. Heyward coached at Louisville last season. He spent time at USC in 2014 and 2015, Washington in 2012 and 2013 and Oregon State from 2008-11.

Before coaching in Corvallis, he served as an assistant at Cal Poly in 2007.

Heyward played his collegiate ball at Oregon State and will figure to coach the safeties at Oregon. Over the weekend, it was reported that Colorado assistant Charles Clark will join Taggart’s staff as cornerbacks coach. Taggart has already officially named Jim Leavitt as defensive coordinator and Jimmie Dougherty as wide receivers coach.

Taggart has also reportedly tabbed members of his South Florida staff to join him in Eugene, including director of football operations Sharrod Everett, associate head coach/tight ends coach David Reaves and running backs coach Donte Pimpleton.

