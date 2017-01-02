FootballSports
Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart is introduced during a timeout in the first half. The Oregon Ducks play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Report: Oregon football to hire Lousiville assistant Keith Heyward to coach defensive backs

January 2, 2017 at 11:56 am


Willie Taggart’s staff is growing by the day.

FootballScoop.com reported on Monday that Taggart will hire Louisville assistant Keith Heyward to coach Oregon’s defensive backs.

Heyward will reportedly replace John Neal, who had coached the defensive backs at Oregon since 2003. Heyward coached at Louisville last season. He spent time at USC in 2014 and 2015, Washington in 2012 and 2013 and Oregon State from 2008-11.

Before coaching in Corvallis, he served as an assistant at Cal Poly in 2007.

Heyward played his collegiate ball at Oregon State and will figure to coach the safeties at Oregon. Over the weekend, it was reported that Colorado assistant Charles Clark will join Taggart’s staff as cornerbacks coach. Taggart has already officially named Jim Leavitt as defensive coordinator and Jimmie Dougherty as wide receivers coach.

Taggart has also reportedly tabbed members of his South Florida staff to join him in Eugene, including director of football operations Sharrod Everett, associate head coach/tight ends coach David Reaves and running backs coach Donte Pimpleton.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Report: Oregon to hire USF running back coach Donte Pimpleton
  2. Report: Michigan’s Jimmie Dougherty headed to Eugene as wide receivers coach
  3. Report: Ole Miss tabs former Oregon OC Matt Lubick as wide receivers coach
  4. Report: Oregon to hire Washington State’s Dave Yost as quarterbacks coach
Previous post

Washington State outlasts Oregon 75-59 to hand Ducks second consecutive loss

Next post

Oregon DL Wayne Tei-Kirby tweets that he will transfer to BYU

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Basketball

Sabrina Ionescu returns, but Ducks drop road game 81-60 to No. 10 Stanford

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks looking for first Pac-12 win in Bay Area road trip

FootballSports

Oregon names Charles Clark as a new defensive backs coach

Men's BasketballSports

Ducks overcome foul trouble to top Washington 83-61 on the road