Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby (71) tries to get around Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Gavin Andrews (62). The Oregon Ducks play the Oregon State Beavers in the 120th Civil war at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon DL Wayne Tei-Kirby tweets that he will transfer to BYU

Oregon freshman defensive lineman Wayne Tei-Kirby will transfer from the Ducks football team and enroll at BYU, he tweeted from his account on Monday night.

“I would like to thank the University of Oregon for the amazing opportunity of being a Duck, but due to family matters, and issues I would rather not reveal, I have decided to be closer to home for my family,” Tei-Kirby wrote. “I love my teammates and the staff at Oregon that gave me a chance. I am excited for my new opportunity as a Cougar and blessed. I love you whether you’re a duck or a cougar. Thanks for everything.”

https://twitter.com/wayne_kirby64/status/816080264136826880

Tei-Kirby is a Pocatello, Idaho, native who appeared in nine games recorded four solo tackles during his true freshman year. Tei-Kirby, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound player, began to see more action on the field in 2016 after Oregon’s defensive line was ravaged with injuries and dismissals.

Last month, 247Sports reported that he was mulling a transfer.

He was rated the top prospect in Idaho coming out of high school by ESPN. He selected the Ducks over Washington State and Utah coming out of high school. He was rated as a three-star prospect.

