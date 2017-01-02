Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) leaps in celebration after sinking the go-ahead basket. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Dillon Brooks named NCAA Player of the Week

Just hours after being named Pac-12 Player of the Week, Oregon’s Dillon Brooks was named the NCAA Player of the Week.

Brooks earned the two honors after two stellar performances over then-ranked No. 2 UCLA and No. 22 USC.

Brooks nailed a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to propel Oregon to an 89-87 win over UCLA last Wednesday. The junior scored 23 points in the upset win over the Bruins, but his outstanding week had only just begun.

In Oregon’s 84-61 thumping of USC last Saturday, the Ducks’ Brooks put up a career-high 28 points, shooting 9-for-10, 4-of-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the line.

The Ducks’ consecutive wins over the Los Angeles schools propelled up six spots in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 15.

Brooks’ season started late after a foot injury kept the Canadian sidelined for the first three competitive games. Brooks earned 13 minutes in Oregon’s loss to Georgetown in Maui, but he did not look at his best for several more games.

The NCAA honors are huge for not just Brooks, but also the program’s legitimacy nationwide too.

Oregon and Brooks will look to keep their momentum going when they play at Washington on Wednesday.

Comments