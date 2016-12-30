Oregon Ducks quarterback coach David Yost watches Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) warm up before the game. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Utah State football hires former Oregon QB coach David Yost as offensive coordinator

Former Oregon quarterbacks coach David Yost was hired as Utah State’s offensive coordinator on Friday afternoon.

Yost spent just one season in Eugene, working to develop freshman quarterback Justin Herbert. Yost’s hiring is the fourth known assistant under Mark Helfrich not to join Willie Taggart’s staff. Matt Lubick was hired as wide receivers coach at Ole Miss, Oregon hired Jim Leavitt as defensive coordinator and Gary Campbell tweeted that he won’t return to Eugene.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and for the confidence that coach Wells has shown in me,” Yost said in the release. “Being an offensive coordinator is a big responsibility and I’m looking forward to helping Utah State football.”

Yost will also coach the quarterbacks at Utah State.

“We’re excited to hire coach Yost as our new offensive coordinator,” Utah State head coach Matt Wells said. “His pedigree and background as a quarterback coach and ability to develop explosive offenses will be very exciting for our fans and players alike. We welcome David, Carrie and their three kids to the Aggie football family and to Cache Valley.”

Yost helped the Ducks rank No. 32 nationally in passing offense during the 2016 season at 265.3 yards per game.

Utah State will mark the sixth different school that Yost has coached at. Before Oregon, he served as an assistant at Washington State, Missouri, Toledo and Tiffin University. The Seattle Times’ Stefanie Loh reported earlier in December that Yost would not return to Washington State after Taggart was hired.

