Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) fights through an attempted tackle by Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Kelvin Rainey (38.) The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Report: Oregon to hire USF running back coach Donte Pimpleton

December 30, 2016 at 10:50 am


According to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Oregon football is set to add South Florida running back coach Donte Pimpleton to coach the same position with the Ducks.

New head coach Willie Taggart is bringing in Pimpleton to replace Gary Campbell, who worked at Oregon’s running back coach since 1983.

Pimpleton was hired by USF in 2015 but is now on his way across the country to Eugene. Taggart and Pimpleton are not just acquainted from their time spent at USF, but also at Western Kentucky where the two played together.

Pimpleton has coached at Louisville, Western Kentucky, (where Pimpleton played as a quarterback and wide receiver) Kentucky Wesleyan and Delaware State. He was the offensive coordinator at Kentucky Wesleyan as well as the running backs coach and tight ends coach at Delaware State prior to joining South Florida as running backs coach.

Last season, USF running back Marlon Mack rushed for a record-setting season for the Bulls with 1,187 yards.

With Tony Brooks-James and Royce Freeman returning, the Ducks rush offense could be in good hands under Pimpleton following a disappointing season for Freeman.

