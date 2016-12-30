Sports
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) speaks with teammate Tyler Dorsey (5) after a controversial foul call. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Men’s hoops survives UCLA and prepares for USC, women’s hoops begins conference play this weekend

December 30, 2016 at 6:00 am


— The Oregon men basketball team came from behind to defeat No. 2 UCLA 89-87 on Wednesday night. Dillon Brooks, Oregon’s preseason All-American, drilled a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to extend the Ducks’ home-winning streak to 34 games. The win was Oregon’s first victory over a No. 2-ranked team since 2007.

— Oregon women’s basketball team is off to start that is exceeding preseason expectations. The Ducks were predicted to finish seventh in the Pac-12 conference but enter conference play with a 10-2 record. Led by freshman Sabrina Ionescu and sharpshooter Lexi Bando, Oregon will look to make an early statement when three of its first six games are against squads ranked in the top-25.

— When it comes to football, Oregon’s defensive unit was one of the worst units in the nation last year. After the Ducks hired head coach Willie Taggart, one of his first moves was to find a new defensive coordinator. When his search was over, former Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left Boulder to come take the same role with the Ducks. Leavitt will receive $4.6 million over four years, making him the highest paid assistant coach in the Pac-12.

— After Taggart Leavitt, Jimmie Dougherty joined the Oregon staff as wide receivers coach. He signed a two-year, $500,ooo contract with the Ducks. Both Dougherty and Leavitt are up for $125,000 in bonuses per year, depending on how Oregon performs during the regular season and postseason.

— With Wednesday’s victory over UCLA, the Ducks have turned their attention to undefeated and No. 22-ranked USC. Oregon faces the Trojans on Friday night, completing one of the tougher opening weekends in conference history for the Ducks. The Pac-12 conference is loaded with top talent as UCLA, USC, Oregon and Arizona are all ranked in the AP Top 25. The star power is big also as three of the top players in the conference all freshmen. Here’s a conference preview of what and who to watch in the Pac-12.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Quick Hits: Taggart continues to build staff, men’s and women’s hoops set to start Pac-12 Play
  2. Oregon hopes to contend in loaded Pac-12 as conference play begins this weekend
  3. Oregon prepares for a quick turnaround against USC and UCLA
  4. Quick Hits: Freeman and Crosby to return to Oregon, men’s and women’s hoops in holiday break before Pac-12 play
Previous post

New DC Jim Leavitt receives 4-year, $4.6-million contract; WRs coach Jimmie Dougherty receives 2-year, $550K deal

Next post

Report: Oregon to hire USF running back coach Donte Pimpleton

Ryan Kostecka

Ryan Kostecka

Related Posts

SportsWomen's Basketball

Washington State outlasts Oregon 75-59 to hand Ducks second consecutive loss

Men's BasketballSports

Oregon men’s basketball takes down undefeated USC 84-61 to earn Dana Altman’s 700th win

SportsWomen's Basketball

Ducks drop Pac-12 opener to No. 9 Washington, 99-77

FootballSports

Utah State football hires former Oregon QB coach David Yost as offensive coordinator