Oregon guard Jayde Woods (11) fights against the block. The Oregon Ducks host the California State University-Bakersfield Roadrunners at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 28, 2016. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

Guard Jayde Woods to transfer from Oregon women’s basketball team

Oregon freshman guard Jayde Woods will transfer from the women’s basketball team, the team announced in news release hours before the Pac-12 opener against Washington.

“Jayde is a tremendous basketball player and a great person,” head coach Kelly Graves said in the release. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Woods, a Los Angeles native, was given a full release from the program.

She tallied six points against Lamar and Michigan State for season highs. She played a career high 19 minutes against CSU Bakersfield. Overall, she averaged 2.3 points a game in 11.8 minutes a game.

Woods injured her finger in the fourth quarter of Oregon’s game at Ole Miss and did not play in the final nonconference games against Portland State and Idaho.

Woods was the first to commit to Oregon’s 2016 seven-member recruiting class, which was ranked No. 3 in the nation by espnW HoopGurlz. She was named second team all-California by MaxPreps.com in high school and first team all-CIF Open Division during the playoffs.

“I was disappointed about it, but it happens,” Graves told reporters after the loss to Washington. “Wanted to leave for personal reasons and that affects the team, no doubt. But it’s something we’ll move on from. I wish her really well. Honestly, I love that young lady. I hope she finds what she’s looking for.”

