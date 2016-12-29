New DC Jim Leavitt receives 4-year, $4.6-million contract; WRs coach Jimmie Dougherty receives 2-year, $550K deal

Defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will receive $1.15 million per year for four years and wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty will receive $275,000 per year for two years as part of their new contracts with the University of Oregon, public records show.

According to salary data from USA TODAY, Leavitt’s new contract will make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the Pac-12 and the ninth-highest-paid assistant coach in the country.

As part of their contracts, both coaches will receive six home season football tickets, two tickets to every other home varsity sporting event and access to a courtesy car at the expense of the University. The University will pay for Leavitt’s spouse and a guest of Dougherty to travel to one away regular season game per year and for Leavitt’s and Dougherty’s dependent children to travel to postseason bowl games, should Oregon qualify. Both coaches are eligible to accrue 260 hours of paid vacation per calendar year.

Both Leavitt and Dougherty are eligible to receive up to $125,000 in performance incentives, as follows:

$10,000 if Oregon wins the Pac-12 North Division



$15,000 if Oregon wins the Pac-12 Championship Game



$15,000 if Oregon competes in any bowl game



$15,000 if Oregon competes in a New Years Six (Orange, Cotton, Peach, Fiesta, Rose, Sugar) bowl game



$10,000 if Oregon competes in a College Football Playoff semi-final game



$25,000 if Oregon wins a College Football Playoff semi-final game



$35,000 if Oregon wins the College Football Playoff National Championship gameBoth coaches will also receive $5,000 per year if Oregon’s Academic Progress rate is 985 or greater.

The University has the right to terminate both coaches’ contracts at any time for any or no reason. Should the University terminate Leavitt’s contract without cause, it will pay him 100 percent of his guaranteed salary at the time of termination, multiplied by the number of years remaining in his agreement. The University will pay Dougherty 50 percent of his guaranteed salary, multiplied by years remaining, should it terminate his contract without cause.

Leavitt’s guaranteed salary is significantly higher than that of former defensive coordinator Brady Hoke, whose guaranteed salary was $400,000 per year. Hoke’s guaranteed salary would have increased to $700,000 in 2017 had he retained his position.

Dougherty will be Oregon’s first official wide receivers coach since the 2015 season, when Matt Lubick held the position. Lubick was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 and received a guaranteed salary of $600,000.

The University awarded new head coach Willie Taggart a 5-year, $16-million contract on Dec. 9.

Leavitt and Dougherty are the only coaches who have been officially named to Taggart’s coaching staff so far. Leavitt was officially named defensive coordinator on Dec. 16, and Dougherty was officially named wide receivers coach on Dec. 23.

Follow Kenny Jacoby on Twitter @kennyjacoby

Comments