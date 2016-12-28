Photos: The No. 21 Oregon Ducks upset the No. 2 UCLA Bruins 89-87

Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3). The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) lays the ball up under UCLA Bruins guard Lonzo Ball (2). The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
The Oregon Ducks Pit Crew cheers. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) passes the ball to teammate Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) under the basket. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) stretches for the ball as he attempts to tip in a rebound. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
UCLA Bruins forward TJ Leaf (22) boxes out Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31). The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks the ball off an alley-oop pass. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell hangs on to the rim following a dunk. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) speaks with teammate Tyler Dorsey (5) after a controversial foul call. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman rallies his defense. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) lays the ball up as UCLA Bruins forward Ike Anigbogu (13) defends. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
UCLA Bruins head coach Steve Alford waves off the referees following a foul call. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) passes the ball under the arms of UCLA Bruins forward Ike Anigbogu (13). The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives the ball. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) celebrates after making a last second, go-ahead jump shot. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) is tackled following his go-ahead basket. The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Fans and teammates celebrate with Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24). The No. 21 Oregon Ducks play the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)