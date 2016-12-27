Quick HitsSports
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts following a foul call. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Boise State Broncos at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Taggart continues to build staff, men's and women's hoops set to start Pac-12 Play

December 27, 2016 at 6:00 am


— New head coach Willie Taggart continues to build his staff. Oregon announced its hire of Jimmie Dougherty to be the program’s wide receivers coach last week. Dougherty spent this past season as an offensive analyst at Michigan, which finished the season averaging 41 points a game.

— Football landed a 345-pound defensive tackle on Christmas Day. Jordon Scott selected the Ducks over Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, USC and others, according to The Oregonian’s Andrew Nemec.

— Former Duck Marcus Mariota fractured his fibula during Saturday’s game against Jacksonville. The injury will end Mariota’s season early. Mariota capped the season with 3,426 yards of passing on 276-of-451 attempts. He recorded 26 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions.

— USA Baseball announced last Tuesday that Oregon head coach George Horton was named the Rod Dedeauz Coach of the Year. Horton led the College National Team to their inaugural series win in Cuba.

— The No. 21 Oregon men’s basketball team will open Pac-12 play on Wednesday hosting No. 2 UCLA. The Bruins will come into Eugene with a 13-0 record on the season. The Oregon women’s team will open Pac-12 play on Friday hosting No. 9 Washington.

