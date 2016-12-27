Pac-12 basketball preview: UCLA remains frontrunner entering conference play

Kicking off Pac-12 conference play will be a high-profile showdown between No. 2 UCLA and No. 21 Oregon, widely considered two of the top teams coming out of the nonconference schedule.

While Oregon began the season as the clear frontrunner to win the conference, the Southern California schools have stolen the headlines. UCLA and No. 22 USC both enter conference play with perfect 13-0 records while No. 18 Arizona is also at 11-2.

If nonconference play is indicative of what’s to come for the Pac-12 title race, it should be an entertaining one.

Here is a breakdown of the top teams and the top players in the Pac-12 so far.

Teams

UCLA: The Bruins have arguably the best win of the college basketball season when they went to Lexington, Kentucky, and took out then-No. 1 Kentucky 97-92. The Bruins came from behind in the game. Once they got the lead, they never let Kentucky back in. UCLA is the deepest team in the conference with six players averaging double-figures. The Bruins shoot 42.8 percent from 3-point range while attempting over 25 3-pointers a game. While UCLA make struggle defensively, the Bruins are tricky to stop on the offensive end.

USC: Clearly the surprise team of the conference, the Trojans are still somewhat of an unknown. Yes, they’re undefeated, but their strength of schedule is lacking with one quality win over Texas A&M. Still, five players average double-figures for a team that likes to push the pace and run. However, Bennie Boatwright is expected to miss the first four games of conference play because of an MCL sprain. USC may be confident and undefeated, but it’ll be tested for the first time all year when it plays at Oregon on Friday.

Arizona: The biggest question mark is Arizona. The Wildcats are missing point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright to an ankle sprain while star Allonzo Trier hasn’t played all year due to eligibility concerns. Head coach Sean Miller has his team fighting and playing great team defense, giving up a 60.8 points per game. Even without Trier, eight players average more than 17 minutes a game. If Trier and his 14.8 points a game returns, Arizona is a true threat for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Players

Markelle Fultz, G, Washington: Fultz is the best player in the conference — he just happens to play for one of the worst teams in the Pac-12. He’s a do-everything point guard (22 points a game, 6.2 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals) who has become a star in Seattle. He can take over game with scoring or defensive ability. If the ball is in his hand with the game on the line, he will make the right play. Still, to be a threat Washington has to win and that’s not something its consistently capable of.

Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA: The other top freshman in the Pac-12 resides at Pauley Pavilion where he’s been credited with UCLA’s resurgence. Ball brings an eerie calmness to UCLA that shows in how the Bruins execute with the game on the line. He averages 13.7 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3 percent from deep. Don’t be surprised if he’s crowned as the Pac-12’s best when it’s all said and done.

Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona: The true 7-footer is just getting better and better for the Wildcats. Markkanen can beat opponents in many ways as he averages 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He’s smooth with great footwork when down low but can also step out and hit a 3-pointer. The big man is why Arizona is still valid. If the Wildcats make their typical late season push, Markkanen will be a significant piece of the puzzle.

