The NO.23 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Freeman and Crosby to return to Oregon, men’s and women’s hoops in holiday break before Pac-12 play

— Both the Oregon men’s and women’s basketball teams have taken a holiday break before returning to Eugene to start Pac-12 play. The men’s team will host No. 2-ranked UCLA on Dec. 28 while the women’s team hosts No. 9 Washington on Dec. 30.

— New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart got some early Christmas news on Wednesday. Duck football stars Royce Freeman and Tyrell Crosby announced they’ll return to Oregon for the 2017 season.

— Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will coach the wide receivers at Ole Miss, according to a Fox Sports report on Thursday afternoon.

— Linebacker Torrodney Prevot announced this week he will seek a graduate transfer from the Oregon football team. The Emerald reported on Tuesday that Prevot has been suspended from UO for two years after a “serious” violation of the school’s conduct code. His case with the University of Oregon Police Department remains open, a school spokesman confirmed.

— Oregon State hired its new athletic director on Thursday afternoon. Pittsburgh’s Scott Barnes will move to Corvallis to become the Oregon State vice president and athletic director.

