Quick HitsSports
The NO.23 Oregon Ducks play the University of Montana Grizzlies at Mathew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Winnie Huang/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Freeman and Crosby to return to Oregon, men’s and women’s hoops in holiday break before Pac-12 play

December 23, 2016 at 6:00 am


— Both the Oregon men’s and women’s basketball teams have taken a holiday break before returning to Eugene to start Pac-12 play. The men’s team will host No. 2-ranked UCLA on Dec. 28 while the women’s team hosts No. 9 Washington on Dec. 30.

— New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart got some early Christmas news on Wednesday. Duck football stars Royce Freeman and Tyrell Crosby announced they’ll return to Oregon for the 2017 season.

— Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will coach the wide receivers at Ole Miss, according to a Fox Sports report on Thursday afternoon.

— Linebacker Torrodney Prevot announced this week he will seek a graduate transfer from the Oregon football team. The Emerald reported on Tuesday that Prevot has been suspended from UO for two years after a “serious” violation of the school’s conduct code. His case with the University of Oregon Police Department remains open, a school spokesman confirmed.

— Oregon State hired its new athletic director on Thursday afternoon. Pittsburgh’s Scott Barnes will move to Corvallis to become the Oregon State vice president and athletic director.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Quick Hits: Women’s soccer scores its first win in Pac-12 play, Royce Freeman set to return against Cal
  2. Quick Hits: Taggart hires two new assistant coaches, Ruthy Hebard named Pac-12 freshman of the week
  3. Quick Hits: Lindsey Vander Weide receives Pac-12 honor, men’s hoops routs NCU
  4. Quick Hits: Pat Kilkenny talks on radio appearance, men’s hoops climbs in AP Poll
Previous post

Guest Viewpoint: Proposing a shift in sexual assault policy

Next post

Emerald Recommends: Last minute gift ideas for your parents

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

CrimeFootballNewsSports

WR Tristen Wallace under investigation for criminal offense and student conduct code violation; LB Darrian Franklin also implicated

FootballSports

Gary Campbell tweets that he won’t return as Oregon assistant coach

FootballSports

Ducks officially name Jimmie Dougherty wide receivers coach

FootballSports

Report: Ole Miss tabs former Oregon OC Matt Lubick as wide receivers coach