Gary Campbell tweets that he won’t return as Oregon assistant coach

Long-time running backs coach Gary Campbell will not return Oregon to be a part of Willie Taggart’s coaching staff, he announced in a tweet Friday.

Campbell was the longest-tenured coach in Oregon history and the nation’s longest-tenured assistant coach at one school among FBS coaches. He joined the Oregon staff in 1983.

“Thanks to all for your kinds words,” Campbell tweeted. “Walked Oregon sidelines for over half my life. It’s been awesome but the walk has ended. God Bless you all.”

Thanks to all for your kind words. Walked Oregon sidelines for over half my life.its been awesome but the walk has ended. God Bless you all. — Gary Campbell (@OregonRBCoach) December 23, 2016

UO athletic department spokesman Craig Pintens tweeted a farewell to Campbell shortly thereafter.

Thank you Coach Cam for touching the lives of so many. #GoDucks https://t.co/TL6bTvdbVT — Craig Pintens (@UOPintens) December 23, 2016

Campbell told The Oregonian in November that there is a “very good chance I would retire,” should Mark Helfrich be fired at Oregon. Helfrich was fired three days after the conclusion of the 2016 season.

“It’s been 35 years,” Campbell said in a November interview. “My wife keeps asking me, when are you going to retire? I say, I don’t know. I’m having fun. It’s kind of hard to leave my players. I know I’d mentioned it to them earlier this year, just kind of joking. They said, ‘You can’t go until we leave!’ I think about it. I don’t know when I’ll do it, but it’s close.”

Oregon’s next running back coach will have plenty of talent in the backfield. Royce Freeman announced this week he will return to Eugene for his senior season. The Ducks will also have Tony Brooks-James back, who finished the year averaging 7.6 yards a carry. Kani Benoit will also return, along with Taj Griffin.

