Emerald Recommends: Last minute gift ideas for your parents
Let’s face it: our parents do a lot for us. In addition to being the reason we are in this world at all, our parents spent years loving us unconditionally, providing a home, feeding us, doing our laundry — the list goes on. The @CollegeStudent Twitter page perfectly summed up the dilemma of buying gifts for your parents on a student’s budget with this tweet from 2014:
Christmas shopping is hard when your mom deserves an island and you can afford a candle
— College Student (@ColIegeStudent) December 24, 2014
With the holiday season coming to a close, we figured it might be helpful to share some easy gift ideas for your parents that you can pick up at the last minute. From the materialistic to the sentimental, we have you covered.
Tickets to an event
Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen
After performing at the Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show in 2009, Bruce Springsteen decided that it was time to write his autobiography. In it, he chronologically ventures through his life, beginning with his family life as an acne-ridden child growing up in Freehold, New Jersey all the way up through last year’s The River tour.
This isn’t a breakdown of all of his songs and albums, rather, it’s a 500-page chronicle of the Boss’s multi-decade career and how he handled the events that shaped his life. Most importantly, Springsteen shows the reader his internal thought process. It’s the closest the majority of us will ever be to having a conversation with him, and even if it is a one-sided talk, the reader will be left with a burning desire to revisit all of Springsteen’s music.
This book is perfect for Springsteen fans and music lovers alike. If your parents lived through the ’80s, they will know who Springsteen is, and the book is a fascinating look at the both the glorious and gruesome nature of music from one of the all-time greats. Born To Run should be available wherever new books are sold. The accompanying album of outtakes titled Chapter And Verse makes the perfect companion present. — Craig Wright
Just make something
Frame a picture
Fill a stocking for your parents
Parents are always in charge of Santa’s duties: putting out presents on Christmas eve, consuming the cookies and milk we leave out and filling up our stockings with goodies. This holiday season, be your parents’ Santa and fill up a stocking for them instead. Just grab some of your parents’ favorite candy and maybe a gift card or two; throw in a few personal items like a movie or an album they love. Finally, decorate and personalize the stocking as an ode to them with family photos or a handwritten note glued on. — Patience Greene