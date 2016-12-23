Ducks officially name Jimmie Dougherty wide receivers coach

Willie Taggart isn’t slowing down with the holidays right around the corner.

Oregon officially announced its hire of former Michigan offensive analyst Jimmie Dougherty to be Taggart’s receivers coach on Friday afternoon, adding the second piece to Taggart’s staff. The hire was first reported last week by FootballScoop.com.

Dougherty spent the 2016 season under Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. He worked closely on the Michigan offense, which finished the year averaging 41 points a game, good for 12th best in the nation.

At Michigan, Dougherty was unable to recruit or perform on-field coaching. Before Michigan, he worked at San Jose State as assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He spent three seasons in the Bay Area.

“I can find a lot of coaches out there, but we need guys that are going to be mentors for our players,” Taggart said told The Register-Guard last week. “I want an ego-less staff. I want guys that are good coaches and take care of our players and hold our guys accountable for what they’re supposed to do.”

Dougherty also comes to Eugene with Pac-12 experience. He coached at Washington from 2009-2012 as wide receivers coach.

Dougherty began his coaching career at Illinois Wesleyan (2002-03) and then moved to the University of San Diego (2004-08).

He will replace Matt Lubick, who served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under Mark Helfrich. Lubick was hired as receivers coach at Ole Miss on Friday morning.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments