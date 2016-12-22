FootballSports
Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick gets ready to be interviewed after practice on April 13, 2016 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Report: Ole Miss tabs former Oregon OC Matt Lubick as wide receivers coach

December 22, 2016 at 4:04 pm


Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will take a job at Ole Miss coaching the team’s wide receivers, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Thursday afternoon.

Lubick is no stranger to Ole Miss, having coached in Oxford under Ed Orgeron during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

The 44-year-old coach spent four seasons in Eugene under former head coach Mark Helfrich. He was first hired as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Helfrich promoted him to offensive coordinator to assume Scott Frost’s role after he left to become the head coach at UCF. As Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Lubick continued to coach the receivers.

Lubick will take the place of Grant Heard who left Ole Miss to reportedly take the passing game coordinator position at Indiana. Lubick was named FootballScoop.com’s WR coach of the year in 2012 while at Duke.

New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart reportedly hired Michigan offensive analyst Jimmie Dougherty as wide receivers coach, though the move has not formally been announced yet. Taggart tabbed Jim Leavitt as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Report: Michigan’s Jimmie Dougherty headed to Eugene as wide receivers coach
  2. Matt Lubick promoted to offensive coordinator, will call plays Saturday
  3. Matt Lubick says Wednesday was Dakota Prukop’s best day of practice yet
  4. Report: Oregon to hire Washington State’s Dave Yost as quarterbacks coach
Previous post

Investigation concludes blackface costume violated university policy

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

FootballSports

Tyrell Crosby also to return to Oregon for senior season

FootballSports

Royce Freeman to return to Oregon for senior season

Men's BasketballSports

Oregon tops Fresno State 75-63, Jordan Bell scores career-high 23 points

CrimeFootballNewsSports

Torrodney Prevot suspended two years from UO following ‘serious’ student conduct code violation