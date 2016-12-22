Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick gets ready to be interviewed after practice on April 13, 2016 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Report: Ole Miss tabs former Oregon OC Matt Lubick as wide receivers coach

Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will take a job at Ole Miss coaching the team’s wide receivers, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Thursday afternoon.

Lubick is no stranger to Ole Miss, having coached in Oxford under Ed Orgeron during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

SOURCE: Former #Oregon OC Matt Lubick is set to return to #OleMiss as the Rebels new WR coach. 1st reported by Neal McCready. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 22, 2016

The 44-year-old coach spent four seasons in Eugene under former head coach Mark Helfrich. He was first hired as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Helfrich promoted him to offensive coordinator to assume Scott Frost’s role after he left to become the head coach at UCF. As Oregon’s offensive coordinator, Lubick continued to coach the receivers.

Lubick will take the place of Grant Heard who left Ole Miss to reportedly take the passing game coordinator position at Indiana. Lubick was named FootballScoop.com’s WR coach of the year in 2012 while at Duke.

New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart reportedly hired Michigan offensive analyst Jimmie Dougherty as wide receivers coach, though the move has not formally been announced yet. Taggart tabbed Jim Leavitt as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

