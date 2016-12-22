After a divisive election year, family gatherings are sure to bring up political disagreements. Follow these steps to try to keep the family gatherings cordial. (Emily Foster/Emerald)

Don’t let political discussions disrupt your holiday celebrations

It’s that time of year again: holiday festivities, copious amounts of food and more naps than usual. Let’s not forget the epic family gatherings and that one crazy uncle who cannot wait to devastate any conversation with political antics.

But this year, we can’t really blame that crazy uncle. To label the recent presidential election “controversial” would be an understatement — it would be like saying the sun is “warm.” So instead of ignoring politics altogether, here are some tips on how to navigate your family through those potentially heated discussions.

Declare a time limit for political talk

In this one, almost anything goes. Talking politics can be fruitful, informational and fun — yes, fun. But when things get heated, the conversation tends to lean away from constructive discourse and eventually reaches a point of no return.

So when dinner is served and the crazy uncle makes a snide remark about Hillary Clinton’s emails, proclaim your intentions and mark a clear time limit, whether that is five minutes or 20. The time limit allows people to purge their thoughts and engage, but also acts as the perfect scapegoat for closing the discussion and moving on.

Raise your words, not your voice

Perhaps the most challenging part of political banter is attempting to keep your cool while others repeatedly dismantle your support and reasoning. It might feel like an attack, but it’s important to remember that the arguments are purely political, not personal.

Don’t allow yourself to raise your voice — it will seem defensive, panicky or juvenile. And, unlike our recent presidential candidates, try your best not to interrupt someone in the middle of their sentence, no matter how much they try to say that global warming is a hoax. Listen in order to understand, not just to respond.

Speak from personal experience

There are always two sides to an argument, and politics are no exception. Any political claim can be refuted with another political claim. Opinions don’t necessarily hold political merit when trying to prove a point, and ironically enough, hard facts or statistics don’t usually sway people from their stance.

Personal experience is something that people can relate to on a human level — it’s not some preachy, esoteric theory or wishy-washy political agenda. Speaking from personal experience tells an authentic story and touches on emotion, which can be more effective than reason. Leave the data-spewing to to the politicians.

Change the subject completely

Remember that time you waited in line for hours in order to spend 10 seconds with Bruce Springsteen? Your family probably doesn’t. Try changing the subject to something lighthearted and entertaining, ideally to a topic that can’t easily fall back into politics. Provoke some laughter and save yourself from a few early-onset grey hairs.

Know when to walk away

If all else fails and the crazy uncle keeps hollering, save yourself and do your best to walk away — politely. State how you respect his political opinions and maybe agree to disagree. If you need to, use the bathroom as an excuse — and refill your wine glass on the way.

Most importantly, remember that these are (probably) people that you love. The holidays should be times for celebration and appreciation, not destruction and hostility, so if political discussion must manifest at the upcoming holiday festivities, keep it light and try not to burn any bridges.

