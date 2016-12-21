Oregon runningback Royce Freeman (21) celebrates with teammate Tyrell Crosby (73) after a short run for a touchdown. The Oregon Ducks face the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on October 10, 2015 (Kyle Sandler/ Emerald).

Tyrell Crosby also to return to Oregon for senior season

Christmas is just under a week away, but the Oregon football program is getting a couple of nice presents early.

After all-American running back Royce Freeman announced earlier today that he will be returning for his senior season, the Ducks got another big commitment.

Tyrell Crosby, Oregon’s starting left tackle entering the 2016 season, announced on Twitter that he too will be returning to the Ducks next year. It’s a huge announcement for Oregon considering Crosby is one of the best left tackles in college football at neutralizing the opponent’s best pass rusher. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he was rated as the sixth-best offensive tackle in college football entering the 2016 season by NFL Draft Scout.

“There were many factors I took into consideration as to whether or not to return to Oregon for my senior year,” Crosby wrote in an Instagram post. “After talking with Coach Taggart, I realized that I wanted to be a part of the plan he has for this program. My family and loved ones are supportive of my decision to return to Oregon next year. The NFL remains my ultimate dream, and I think this puts me in the best position to realize that dream. I am excited to finish out my career at Oregon next year. Go Ducks!”

Crosby played in two games last year before suffering a broken foot against Nebraska that derailed his season. He sat out the remainder of the year and watched as Oregon’s season went up in flames, leading to the eventual firing of head coach Mark Helfrich.

Crosby will play alongside an improving offensive line that started four redshirt freshmen this year. Crosby, a senior, is expected to be fully healthy once the season begins.

Adding Freeman and Crosby back to Oregon’s offense could make the Ducks formidable on offense once again.

