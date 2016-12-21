The do’s and don’ts for giving gifts to friends

No matter what holiday you may celebrate, winter is a season for giving. Even with a college student’s budget and time constraints, it’s possible to give great gifts. Whether for a Secret Santa or a simple exchange between friends, giving personalized gifts is a great way to make someone feel good. In return you might even make yourself feel better as the winter weather rolls in.

Here are some tips and tricks for giving gifts to the people in your life this season:

Do: Figure out your friend’s interests and make something special based on them, or make a gift based on shared interests

Do you have a friend who likes a certain band or movie, or loves Gilmore Girls too much for their own good? Tailor your gift towards whatever his or her special thing is. It will be apparent that you listen to what they have to say, and they’ll be grateful.

For example, this holiday season, get your friend a pin of her favorite musician’s face. Or if you are artistically inclined, write down some of your friends favorite quotes in a nice way and frame it. By paying attention to your friends, you are already on your way to a great gift.

Do you have a friend who loves the same movie as you or likes the same bands? Or maybe they like going to art museums just like you? Get them a gift that connects you with them whether it’s a book you want them to read or a CD of a band they would like. The best gifts are meaningful to both people because it fosters a deeper connection. Who knew giving a gift could make a friendship stronger?

Don’t: Feel the need to spend money

There are so many ways to give great gifts that don’t require spending a single penny. College students understand that not every gift has to be made from money, so when giving to other students, don’t fret. Make a mix CD or bake your friend cookies. A nice thought is nice, no matter the price.

Do: Put some thought into it

This goes with the first tip, but the gifts that have the most impact are the ones that have even the slightest bit of sentimental value. Taking the time to think about their specific interests and wants will help you in the long run. Your friend will appreciate it when they open up that wrapping paper and there’s something cool and tailored to them in there. Whether it’s a picture of the two of you or a specific reference to an inside joke, they’ll love that you know them so well.

Don’t: Rush gag gifts

If you have a gag gift in mind, put some thought into it. A poorly executed gag gift just makes a friend mad or hopefully they’ll forget about it, while one done in good taste with an eye for detail might make them laugh. Some gifts aren’t meant for everyone, so if you have a sensitive friend, maybe skip a gift based on a joke they don’t like. Go for the gag gift, but know what you are getting into. Know your surroundings.

