Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) looks to shake a tackle from Stanford Cardinal cornerback Alameen Murphy (23). The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)

Royce Freeman to return to Oregon for senior season

Running back Royce Freeman announced Wednesday that he will return to Oregon in 2017 to play his senior season under head coach Willie Taggart.

“After consulting with my family and giving this considerable thought, I feel this is the best decision for me in regards to my future on and off the field,” Freeman said in a press release. “My education was one of the most important reasons I chose to come to Oregon and that priority hasn’t changed.”

Freeman is one of only four Oregon players ever to rush for over 1,000 yards in two separate seasons. In 2015 he finished fourth in the country in rushing yards per game, averaging 141.2 yards. That effort was good enough to earn him second-team All-American honors. He dealt with injuries in 2016 and fell 55 yards short of rushing for 1,000 yards for the third-straight year.

Under new coaching leadership next season, Freeman will have a chance to set some career records at the Oregon. He needs 936 yards and nine touchdowns to pass LaMichael James for most career rushing yards and touchdowns. He is ranked ninth in career Pac-12 rushing yards and will have an opportunity to move up that list, as well.

“The prospect of playing for Coach Taggart my final year here was certainly a factor in my return. His enthusiasm and vision for this program are contagious. I am certainly excited to be coached by him and enhance my development.”

Freeman acknowledged two coaches from the previous coaching staff.

“I wish to thank Coach (Mark) Helfrich and the entire coaching staff for the roles they have played in my success thus far. I am extremely grateful to Coach (Gary) Campbell for everything he has taught me and the influence he has had in my life over the last three years.”

Taggart has done a lot of recruiting since being hired by Oregon on Dec. 7, but recruiting the players that were already on the roster to stay was a big priority.

“The return of an experienced talent such as Royce Freeman ranks among the top recruiting coups we could hope to attract to the University of Oregon in our first two weeks at the helm,” Taggart said in a press release. “Royce represents the type of young man that we intend to build this program around.”

